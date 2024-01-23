They're Dug In

Removing The Uniparty In 2024

* They have no intention of turning this thing over to MAGA — or having “America First” policies put in place.

* Their nullification project includes a detailed plan re: making DJT a ‘non-person’.

* They always need an instrument i.e. a manchurian puppet.

* Three individuals have embodied the destiny of this republic: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln & Donald Trump.

* The corrupt forces are not going to back off.





The full episode is linked below.





Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3336: Removing The Uniparty In 2024 (23 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48sp09-episode-3336-removing-the-uniparty-in-2024.html