Pets in Love





Apr 1, 2024





I'm Exhausted! Poor Puppy Got Tearful Ends After Trusting an Inhumane Owner

There is no limit to human cruelty.

Thrown away like trash, who will save this old dog?





January 8 in -25 degree frost, a small, frail figure lay hidden within a pile of discarded refuse. People, going about their mundane tasks, were jolted into action by the plaintive cry of a helpless soul. Amidst the refuse of a garbage heap, they discovered Ollie, a small, old dog, shivering and barely conscious.





Rushing to the nearest vet clinic, they pleaded for help, but faced only the grim suggestion of euthanasia. Undeterred, they pressed on, seeking solace for the suffering creature.





Hope flickered faintly as they reached out to Medved, where compassionate souls extended the first threads of salvation.





With each passing day, the battle grew fiercer. Updates trickled in, revealing the magnitude of the dog's injuries—a fractured skull, labored breaths, swollen lungs, and a heart struggling against the weight of its wounds.





