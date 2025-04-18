GODS ☭ DEMONS AND WEAPONIZATION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#lgbtqia #TransQueer #cult
The gods They Worship, The demons That Dwell In Them, and The Weaponization of The Mentally, Spiritually, and Medically Oppressed.
#STOPTHEWARONCHILDREN #lgbtqia #genocidelies #mentalhealth #disorder
Some want to live within the sound of a church or chapel bell.
Me? I want to pitch a tent and run a rescue shop within a yard of hell.
Reach Into The Flames & Yank Em Out! Regardless of getting burned or not!
Sharing Really Is Caring! Being a witness is more important than we know. Our testimonies, yes we all have one, are compared side by side in The Word with The Blood of JESUS The CHRIST! *See Revelation 12:11*
Like & Share ~ #Love 'Em To Life With Truth, in Love, because we Love, which is only possible because we were 1st Loved. Stop "loving em to death" by denying them the Truth.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kxz_vDZeymc
Latest Blog Post - This Cult...
Like robots they march on. But these "robots" are driven by Thoughts & Feelings. They are perhaps enveloped in the most dangerous of situations, being Emotionally Invested and Mentally Disturbed,...