GODS ☭ DEMONS AND WEAPONIZATION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
1
176 views • 5 months ago

#lgbtqia #TransQueer #cult


The gods They Worship, The demons That Dwell In Them, and The Weaponization of The Mentally, Spiritually, and Medically Oppressed.


#STOPTHEWARONCHILDREN #lgbtqia #genocidelies #mentalhealth #disorder


Some want to live within the sound of a church or chapel bell.

Me? I want to pitch a tent and run a rescue shop within a yard of hell.

Reach Into The Flames & Yank Em Out! Regardless of getting burned or not!


Sharing Really Is Caring! Being a witness is more important than we know. Our testimonies, yes we all have one, are compared side by side in The Word with The Blood of JESUS The CHRIST! *See Revelation 12:11*


Like & Share ~ #Love 'Em To Life With Truth, in Love, because we Love, which is only possible because we were 1st Loved. Stop "loving em to death" by denying them the Truth.


Please Join Us On ~


http://www.ibelongAmen.com


faKebook ~ @ibelongAmenMIN


YouTube ~ @ibelongamen


Twitter ~ @iba_ministries


Donate Here ~ www.ibelongAmen.com/donate

Venmo ~ @DavidArthurK

CashAPP ~ $DavidArthurK


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kxz_vDZeymc


The gods They Worship, The demons That Dwell In Them, and The Weaponization of The Mentally, Spiritually, and Medically Oppressed.


You can watch the whole video here -


https://www.facebook.com/share/v/16NEqUwCcA/


Latest Blog Post - This Cult...


Like robots they march on. But these "robots" are driven by Thoughts & Feelings. They are perhaps enveloped in the most dangerous of situations, being Emotionally Invested and Mentally Disturbed,...


https://www.ibelongamen.com/blog/this-cult

Keywords
multi pronged attacklgbtqpeieioi bleng amendavid a arthurgods demons and weaponization
