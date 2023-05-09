Prophecy 51 - True Bride & Guests will never take mark 666 "I shall turn every invention, every machine, every weapon, every disease, all biological weapons and all germ warfare against themselves."

this is a mirrored video

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 51 The Clarion Call Of The 144,000 the Call of the Bride of YAHUSHUA.

Weapons Reversed Upon the evil ones. Wealthy greedy pastors Exposed! The worse are the reprobate antichrist preachers like Benny Hinn/ Mike Murdock/Kenneth Copeland/Joel Osteen/John Hagee and others.



Beloveds it is imperative that you do not listen and believe strangefire dark jesus filthy pimp preachers such as Joel Osteen, Benny HInn, Mike Murdock, Ken & Gloria Copeland, Steve Munsey, and other devil preachers. YAH says these counterfeits will lead people to the soon coming antichrist and they have already led many souls to hell. Most of the pimp preachers will never repent because they are reprobates that are not able or will never have to desire to do so. They are only digging the level of hell they will abide in for eternity.



The only reason to listen to any of the teachings from the antichrist preachers is to expose them like in video but you must know for sure this is YAHS Will. And you must be mature in YAHUSHUA/JESUS and well prayed up and covered, it is very serious. YAHS Amightywind Ministry is full of prophecies and teachings that expose fake despicably wicked preachers that torture flocks just like their father the devil does. Please be careful!



YAHS AMIGHTYWIND PROPHECY 51

THE CLARION CALL OF THE 144,000,

FEAR NOT MY BELOVED LITTLE ONES,

"I AM" RAISING UP A STANDARD AGAINST THE EVIL ONES!

Given to Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

November 2, 2001





In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu



