Senators Say Biden Iranian Deal 'Dumb And Dangerous'

After the Biden Administration’s negotiations with Iran on releasing 5 hostages, members of the United States senate are speaking out, questioning the wisdom of a deal which could encourage future attempts to take American hostages. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
