Hamas Calls For A 'Day Of Jihad'-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 13 2023

‘We call upon the free people of the world to mobilize in solidarity with our Palestinian people and in support of their just cause and legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return, and self-determination’, Hamas says while decapitating children

Hamas said that ‘We declare next Friday, ‘The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,’ as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively. It is a day to expose the crimes of the occupation, isolate it, and foil all its aggressive schemes. It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger.’ Well now, it looks like a whole lot of Democrats will be calling out sick this Friday.

“Thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor with their gods.” Exodus 23:32 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the ‘Day of Jihad’ is being eagerly awaited here in America by Democrats, Liberals, and students on college campuses all across the country if the events of this past week are any indicator. It has been truly shocking to watch the outpouring of support for Hamas terrorists who rape teenagers, kill babies, kidnap senior citizens, while lining up Jews against the wall and mowing them down with machine gun fire. Remember that series we did on spiritual warfare where we talked about the spirit of Antichrist? No better manifestation of that than simply watching Hamas operate. They are the Devil incarnate. On this episode, we show you the events as they will be unfolding on this ‘Day Of Jihad’, and how things just might wind up in a WWIII in the Middle East.