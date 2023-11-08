Speaking on the House floor earlier on Tuesday, Greene said that Tlaib was complicit in “antisemitic activity” and “sympathizing with terrorist organizations.” Last week Rep. Tlaib narrowly avoided a censure for her past antisemitic statements after a small faction of Republicans joined Democrats in opposing the resolution, which was also introduced by Rep. Greene and which Tlaib called “Islamophobic.”

“In May 2019, Rashida Tlaib said that she celebrated the Holocaust and felt a calming feeling when thinking about the genocide of millions of Jews. Whereas in 2020 she retweeted an illustration with the caption ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.’ And this Palestine organization’s slogan has been adopted by Hamas and calls for the elimination of Israel and the death of all Jews.”