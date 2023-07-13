Operational Security-Managing Your Footprint

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Link to J Whitehead article: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/07/john-whitehead-targeted-for-tyranny-were-all-suspects-under-the-governments-precrime-program/ Link to Slay article, no autism/diabetes among Amish children: https://slaynews.com/news/zero-amish-children-diagnosed-cancer-diabetes-autism/ The scope of going "gray man" gets more massive every day. Plan accordingly.