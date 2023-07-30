BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anti-aging, ET History, Child Trafficking in Space & US Congress UFO Disclosure Hearing
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
192 views • 07/30/2023

Michael Salla


July 29, 2023


Week in Review July 29, 2023 - Anti-aging technology, Conversation with Thor Han, South Shore Origin 2 on Child trafficking in space, Whistleblowers brief Congress on UFOs and reverse engineering ET technologies, US Senate passes National Defense Authorization Act, and Intelligence Authorization Act with UAP provisions, and why is Congress pushing UFO legislation now after decades of silence?

For Dr. Michael Salla’s Twitter Feed with links to all stories discussed in this Week in Review, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1SoGbuCg-E

Keywords
aliensufousspacecongressunited statesdisclosureetextraterrestriallegislationchild traffickinghearinganti-agingweek in reviewexopoliticsuapnational defense authorization actmichael sallaintelligence authorization actthor handecades of silence
