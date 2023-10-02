A BRITISH RANTY VID ON SOME OF THE WORST TANKS I'VE PLAYED. WAR THUNDER TO BITCHABOUT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I'm not usually this ranty but between how disappointing this level of tanks has become, and how much I was liking the previous generation AND expectations of these great guns...well..I'm just too pissed to let it go LOL. In the hands of a certain stand off expert player these do work, in real life and for everyday players like most of us..RANT ON!!!!