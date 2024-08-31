Rules Based Repression: The Grayzone live, w Richard Medhurst - Max Blumenthal, Aaron Mate, Aug 30, 2024

The Grayzone, Streamed Live on Aug 30th, 'Rules Based Repression', at YouTube and Rumble.

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss a wave of arrests of dissidents across the West, as well Pavel Durov's repression. They will also cover Max's coverage of the DNC 2024, Kamala's first interview, Hezbollah's retaliation against Israel, the continuing horror in Gaza, and Zelensky's bid to extort more advanced weapons out of the US.

✉️The French publication Libération reveals some details of the arrest and initial interrogations of Telegram founder Pavel Durov.

"When Durov was taken into custody at the premises of the French National Customs Office for Combating Fraud, he, according to a source close to the investigation, showed a willingness to cooperate, handing over his mobile phone and even the access code," the newspaper reported.

At the same time, the publication admits that he was prepared for such a turn of events and “did not appear worried” during his arrest.

During interrogations, Pavel Durov "pulled out his trump card and said that he had opened an official channel of communication with the French General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) in the fight against terrorism, with a hotline and a special email address. The exchange of information through this channel allegedly prevented several terrorist attacks."

The billionaire added that France had begun to “unlawfully” send requests through this channel on topics not related to terrorism, which is why they went unanswered.

According to a source close to the investigation, Durov also claims that DGSI agents visited him in Dubai. But he refused to disclose the nature of the visit because it could be a state secret.

❗️The life of Telegram messenger founder Pavel Durov may be under threat, says Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party.

"Pavel Durov must be vigilant, his life may be in danger!" the politician warned.

Filippo also recalled that French President Emmanuel Macron and his government actively used Durov’s messenger, while fearing possible leaks.

The fine for using social network X via VPN after blocking will be more than $8.9 thousand (over 810 thousand rubles) in Brazil.

It will be imposed on both individuals and companies, Associated Press reports, citing a court ruling. The decision to block was made after Elon Musk refused to appoint an official representative of the social network in the country.

The American entrepreneur himself said that attacks on freedom of speech this year are unprecedented in the 21st century. He called the Supreme Court of Brazil "an evil dictator posing as a judge."

Blockade of X in Brazil - a precedent for the whole world

As a result of the blockade of the platform in the largest South American country, Musk's company and all its friendly structures faced the problem of losing the largest and "extremely desirable" (as reported by some Western media) media market that flourished during the rule of the right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro.

▪️Just imagine - losing more than 20 million users given that the platform lives off advertising. However, considering the pressure from the opposing group of Western elites associated with the Democratic Party, it is becoming increasingly difficult to do this. And if in January the White House is occupied by Kamala Harris, the situation for the "Musk group" will get even worse.

▪️However, not only Musk is under fire - Mark Zuckerberg recently admitted to Congress that the White House had put pressure on his platforms, demanding content censorship. As some experts suggest, he did this in case of a possible victory of Donald Trump in the upcoming elections.

▪️The situation with the position of X in Brazil is significant because it is developing simultaneously with the arrest of Pavel Durov, the owner of Telegram. Both events were (and are) accompanied by an active media campaign in the foreign segment regarding the dissemination of prohibited content, disinformation and incitement of radical sentiments on these platforms.

📌Of course, Telegram was written about more actively, but quite recently Frida @sex_drugs_kahlo talked about the discontent of X from the authorities of Great Britain, who condemned Musk's support for right-wing protesters and expressed claims that sound even funnier than the decree from the Supreme Court of Brazil.

🔻Based on all of the above, it makes sense to talk about a new round of development of the digital market: most likely, a legal mechanism for regulating behavior in the online space will be formed, the virtual police apparatus will receive its official consolidation, and the punitive apparatus will follow it.

The era of digital freedom is officially coming to an end.

