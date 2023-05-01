© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mr. Miles Guo, being CCP enemy number one, now remaining behind the bar, is a big, loud wake-up call to the American people. CCP's infiltration is nothing new. CCP's infiltration has completely weaponized this country's justice system.
郭先生作为中共的头号敌人被扣押在拘留所。这是对美国人民的一个巨大而响亮的警钟，中共的渗透并不是什么新鲜事。中共的渗透已将这个国家的司法系统完全武器化。
