Ongoing Invasion on Jenin Refugee Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the 11th consecutive day, the occupation forces continue their invasion on Jenin Refugee Camp, carrying out raids and operations that have caused destruction and disruption to daily life.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 31/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video