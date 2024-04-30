Get Biblical Understanding #217 - A Godly Deterrent





This is number 217 in our series of “Get Biblical Understanding.” In this session we’re reading many but certainly not all of the biblical verses that have to do with a godly deterrent.





Sin has destructive consequences, and it never pleases God who loves those whom He created to see them sin. Therefore He has orchestrated ways and means to deter people from turning to sin as an option for the choices they make in their lives.





1 CORINTHIANS 10:11 Now all these things happened unto them for ensamples: and they are written for our admonition, upon who the ends of the world are come.





1 CORINTHIANS 11:29 For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh damnation to himself not discerning the Lord’s body.





2 CORINTHIANS 13:10 Therefore I write these things being absent, lest being present I should use sharpness, according to the power which the Lord hath given me to edification, and not to destruction.





2 THESSALONIANS 3:14-15 And if anyone does not obey our word in this epistle, note that person and do not keep company with him, that he may be ashamed. Yet do not count him as an enemy, but admonish him as a brother.





1 TIMOTHY 5:20 Them that sin rebuke before all, that others also may fear.





TITUS 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.





TITUS 1:13-14 This witness is true. Wherefore rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; Not giving heed to Jewish fables, and commandments of men, that turn from the truth.





HEBREWS 2:2 For if the word spoken by angels was stedfast, and every transgression and disobedience received a just recompense of reward.





HEBREWS 3:17-19 But with whom was he grieved forty years? Was it not with them that had sinned, whose carcasses fell in the wilderness? And to whom sware he that they should not enter into his rest, but to them that believed not? So we see that they could not enter in because of unbelief.









