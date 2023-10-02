© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redacted | Ukrainian forces are laying down arms and surrendering en masse!
🔥🇺🇦 BREAKING: Ukrainian forces are laying down their Western-supplied arms and surrendering en masse! Using emergency radio frequencies, they're receiving food & medical care and even sharing critical intel with Russian forces.
Is this the final chapter? 📻
@TheRedactedInc
