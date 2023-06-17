DODGER STADIUM is empty. Even FREAK-A-ZOID Los Angeles cant stomach this evil.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced.
via Savanah Hernandez:
I spoke to a member of guest services and asked if the “sisters” would be getting anymore recognition or receive the Community Hero Award from the Dodgers on field.
He shared that far as he knows this announcement is all they would be receiving and we’ll see no more of the “sisters” tonight.
via Patrick Bet David:
Bad policies have consequences.
The Dodgers chose their ESG score over their true fans.
Notice how packed the stadium is.
It’s not!
And it’s a big game against the Giants.
It should be PACKED!
https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1669877241642385408?s=20