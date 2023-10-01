JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20231001 (with_worship) - The Last Straw

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Farag
Prophecy Update 2023-10-01 (with Worship)
The Last Straw
Pastor JD talks about the well-known idiom, “The Last Straw”, and explains how it applies to Bible prophecy in this, the “Last Day’s”.
Transcript and Links at source site:
Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytibTd5d2JrP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=