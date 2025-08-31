BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Called a 'Nazi Woman' as Ursula von der Leyen Met with Outrage in Bulgaria
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
201 views • 3 weeks ago

 “Nazi Woman” Ursula von der Leyen Met with Outrage in Bulgaria

Ursula von der Leyen’s unannounced visit to a military factory in Sopot today was disrupted when protesters blocked the entrance, forcing a hasty and secretive appearance. The EU Commission President was met with shouts of “Nazi woman” and chants condemning EU militarism.

The visit, kept tightly under wraps by Bulgarian authorities, came as von der Leyen toured Eastern Europe promoting the EU’s war alignment with NATO and Ukraine.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the “Vazrazhdane” party, responded:

If the EU is preparing for war with Russia, let Ursula come and say so here. Over 80% of Bulgarians don’t see Russia as the enemy—they see the enemy in EU politics, in Ursula, in NATO’s agenda.

