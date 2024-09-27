BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Joel Wallach: Hip Hop to the Rescue: Nutrition for Healthy Hips DWD 9/26/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 7 months ago

Dr. Joel Wallach: Hip Hop to the Rescue: Nutrition for Healthy Hips DWD 9/26/24


Dr. Joel Wallach, BS, DVM, PostDoc (Pathology), ND will be discussing:


Dr. Joel Wallach, a renowned veterinarian and nutritionist, discusses the root causes of osteoarthritis and how nutritional deficiencies can contribute to hip problems. In "Hip Hop to the Rescue: Nutrition for Healthy Hips," Dr. Wallach emphasizes the importance of whole food nutrition, including a variety of fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins, to support joint health. He also highlights the role of specific nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, in reducing inflammation and protecting cartilage. By addressing the underlying nutritional factors, Dr. Wallach suggests that individuals may be able to improve hip health and potentially avoid the need for hip replacement surgery.

Dr. Wallach shares what the costs of treating symptoms alone cost in the US each year.


Dr. Wallach tells us the severity of the condition that Theo Ratliff was in before he got to meet Dr. Wallach and once getting to meet him, he restored his condition to be a fully functional sportsman.


Dr. Wallach also delves into Osteoporosis of the Skull.


Two testimonies are given today. One is just simply feeling so much better after taking the Youngevity supplements and the second is the rapid healing of a cracked hip.


Dr. Wallach answers questions on;

A person struggling with some effects of having Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS),

A racing Heart rate,

Whitening Teeth.


So tune in!!!!


Join us live in the zoom room @ www.dailywithdoczoom.com


The 90 Essential Nutrients: The Healthy Body Start Pak!

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/healthy-body-start-pak-2-0-liquid-212-detail?uid=102707635


Ultimate Daily Classic™ - 90 tablets

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-daily-classic-90-tablets-detail?uid=102707635


Majestic Earth® Mineral STX™

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/majestic-earth-mineral-stx-detail?uid=102707635


Ultimate Gluco-Gel™ - 240 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-capsules-detail?uid=102707635


Liquid Gluco-Gel™ - 32 fl oz

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/liquid-gluco-gel-32-fl-oz-detail?uid=102707635


MSM Ultra® (180 Caplets)

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/msm-ultra-180-caplets-detail?uid=102707635


True2Life Daily Digest

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/true2life-daily-digest-detail?uid=102707635


i26 Hyperimmune Egg - 31 Day Supply - Canister

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/i26-31-day-supply-canister-detail?uid=102707635


Ultimate Nightly Essense™ - 62 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-nightly-essense-62-capsules-detail?uid=102707635


Ultimate Enzymes® - 120 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/ultimate-enzymes-120-capsules-detail?uid=102707635


🌻Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews


🌻Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc


🌻iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/


🌻Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

🌻Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

🌻CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

🌻Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠🌻Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc


🌻Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz


🌻Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc


🌻TikTok

@DailywithDoc


🌻Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com


🌻Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION #KIDNEYHEALTH

#DrJoelWallach #BenFuchs #CriticalHealthNews #Nutrition #Coast2CoastAM #PHARMACISTBEN

Keywords
nutritionweightlossketohealthcoachdrjoelwallach90forlifebeccadukesdailywithdoccriticalhealthnewscertifiedwholistichealthcoach
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy