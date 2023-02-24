BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Western Tanks vs. Russian Tanks – Clash of Two Concepts (Who Wins)
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
134 views • 02/24/2023

US Military News


Feb 23, 2023


In this video, we will analyze the advantages and disadvantages of both Western (Leopard 2, M1 Abrams, Challenger 2) and Russian (T-72, T-80, T-90) tanks. We will also look at what are the main differences and similarities between these two concepts of tank construction and how all of this can be reflected on the Ukrainian battlefield.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vM6JLsMdVcI

us military newstanksconstructionrussianwesterncurrent eventbattlefieldm1 abramst-72t-80challenger 2ukraine wart-90leopard 2
