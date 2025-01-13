BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MUST SEE FROM JUAN O SAVIN | Nuclear Threats and American Vulnerabilities
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • 5 months ago

MUST SEE FROM JUAN O SAVIN | Nuclear Threats and American Vulnerabilities


As the world faces mounting tensions, this episode unpacks critical developments in global security. From concerns over missing nuclear warheads tied to the collapse of the Soviet Union to sophisticated state-level coordination behind high-profile assassinations, we explore the intricate web of international threats.


The discussion highlights the vulnerabilities America faces in this precarious time, including emerging drone and nuclear threats, and underscores the critical need for vigilance and preparation. With Trump poised to re-enter the presidency, the stakes for national and global stability are higher than ever. Stay informed as we navigate these extraordinary challenges.


CRITICAL Intel from Juan O Savin:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/threats-to-national-security-part-1/


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/threats-to-national-security-part-2/


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/inauguration-impeachment-broadcasting-from-gitmo-2/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.

Keywords
trump presidencyvigilancepreparationglobal securitynuclear threatsgeopolitical tensionsnational stabilityglobal stabilitydrone threatsmissing nuclear warheadssoviet collapsehigh-profile assassinationsstate-level coordinationinternational threatsamerica vulnerabilitiesemerging challenges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy