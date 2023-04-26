© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Those angry so-called harmed investors, we held actually three rallies. On April 9th, more than 500 of us rented a boat and went to the Hudson River to see the Liberty, Statue of Liberty and also to visit Miles Guo and chant "Free Miles Guo!"
那些所谓的愤怒受害投资者，我们实际上举行了三次集会。在4月9日，我们有超过500人租了一艘船前往哈德逊河观看自由女神像，并探访了郭文贵，高呼“释放郭文贵！”
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #RyanMatta #takedowntheccp