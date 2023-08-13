Alexander Dugin: "After the destruction of Ukraine, there will be nothing left, so I don't think that they seriously believe in the possible victory of Ukraine. Ukraine will disappear during this conflict, so there is not that much danger. Because this artificial Nazi creation like modern Ukraine will sooner or later cease to exist"

If someone doesn't know, Alexander Dugin's daughter was murdered by the Kiev Regime last year, and they were/are both on Ukraine's "Kill List", along with so many others.

This was also found from Dugin today.

Dugin announces Kupyansk and Kharkov will be taken ‼️

“Ahead is the liberation of Kupyansk and a decisive battle for Kharkov. In general, for Slabozhanshchina. We have never given up and will never give up Novorossiya. We can postpone, never forget, ”

--wrote the philosopher and public figure Alexander Dugin .