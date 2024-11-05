Yoav Gallant FIRED🔥 & Hezbollah targeting the Ramtha site & Ma'ale Golani barracks of the IDF with Jihad 1 & Jihad 2 missiles

Hezbollah has published footage targeting the Ramtha site and the Ma'ale Golani barracks of the IDF with 'Jihad 1' and 'Jihad 2' missiles.

Adding: BREAKING: Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has been fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"Netanyahu" dismisses defense minister Galant, and appoints “Israel Katz” in his place, in addition to appointing "Gideon Sa'ar" as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Even by Zionist standards, Israel Katz (seen here with his vassal) is considered to be a hard liner. He is a long time Jewish supremacist, starting his efforts as a student activist in the 1980s. He was known for beating Arab students with iron chains in his college days and once kidnapped the rector of his college for "ignoring Arab violence on campus."

From there he worked as a member of the Likud party, working as an assistant to Ariel Sharon. He was convicted of perjury in 1985 for driving without a license, wrecking a state-owned car and then intimidating a driver into lying about it.

As is typical for the criminal Zionist entity, Katz's skills as a criminal were rewarded, in 1988 he was put in charge of the party's "special operations" headquarters and sent groups of far-right settlers to intimidate arab voters, thereby ensuring a Likud victory. He continued his career as a member of the Likud party, MP and cabinet member from there.

In 2007, he was charged with fraud from his work in the Department of Agriculture when it was revealed that he had given over 30 positions to Likud party members and their children as a favor. The district courts, run by the Likud party, refused to prosecute.

He supports a full annexation of the West Bank and cutting off all contacts with the already largely vestigal Palestinian Authority. The Zionists have been using the genocide in Gaza to cover up for an acceleration of their terrorism in the West Bank, over 120,000 (https://thecradle.co/articles/israeli-settlers-acquire-hundreds-of-high-caliber-rifles-to-prepare-for-war-in-west-bank) rifles have been distributed to settlers already. One of Katz's main pushes as a member of parliament was to increase subsidies to settlers to the tune of 32 million dollars. The lives of settlers are heavily subsidized to spur immigration to the apartheid state.

He also supports expanded settlement of the Golan heights, territory of Syria that the Zionist regime has illegally occupied since the 1960s.

He opposes even a two state solution, saying it infringes on "our rights on our land" (Katz's family is from Romania) and views all Palestinians as Jordanians. Katz favors the complete siege and settlement of Gaza, and has even called for an artificial island to be built to displace the Palestinians as their land is opened for settlement by Europeans.

Katz has openly called for terrorist attacks against the leaders of the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, using the euphemism of "targeted civil eliminations (https://www.972mag.com/in-israel-bds-is-winning/)" to hide the truth of what he was proposing. If anyone else did this, it would be considered what it is; terrorism.

It is likely that under Katz, Netanyahu's reign of terror will only deepen.

It is almost remarkable how criminal and terroristic even the mainstream Zionist politicians are, but it is important to remember one truism.

"Israel" does not have a history, only a criminal record. Israel Katz is just more proof of that.



