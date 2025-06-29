David Icke Exposed - The Groucho Club - David Icke Elitist Masonic Club Membership Exposed



Look how massive David lcke gets airtime on TV and promoted by ₩EF's Al Algorythms on the internet.



Look how 'This Morning TV' promoted his book (video under from 10:05).



Who else gets to tour untouchable around the world telling people royals are the worst types of terrorizts and seriaI kiIIers.



lcke is often on lnfowars and very popular on most "Alternative" platforms, who are also pushing S@tanists like Trump, Evil Must, Tucker, Putin and NSA/ClA Psy-Ops like "WikiIeaks" and Q etc.

youtube.com/watch?v=LkQWjZD9Tf4



🤍



Icke with Russell Brand. Brand is the leader of the F3mazonyc Iodge where he lives. He was together with Katy Perry, who uses rituals and 'Mind-ControI' in her "music-videos". Perry is KiIIary's personaI favourite. They are all connected.



🤍



Cassidy and Project Camelot is also a C l A Psy-0p, like all big platforms online! Here they honor lcke with giving him the F3mazonic handshake. Meaning they are all in the club. Look at how Cassidy looks down at their hands at meeting, to do it correctly.



Cassidy has for many years been pushing S@tanyzt Trymp and C l A Psy-0p Q. All distractions and lies, without any evidence whatsoever, people are tricked and programmed into supporting all their trash. Q is their A.l. Quantum Computer.



"lCK🔺️👁🔺️NlC"



🤍



Icke with HellinWeird 'Mind-ControIIer' Jim Carrey, who got to be the leader of the S@tanyc Churh of LA, after he myrdered his wife. Icke brags in an interview online how great Carrey is, saying they are similar. All movies from LA are for 'Mind-ControI', whitout any exceptions! Hellinweird is an international epicenter for rituals and 'Mind-ControI' 💯



Jim Carrey uses humour and comedy to program people, to get attention and be liked. Addicted to Adren0chr 0me filled fresh bIood, like lcke and all of them, he is laughing when he skins people aIive 💯



"lCK🔺️👁🔺️NlC"



🤍



David lcke, lCK🔺️👁🔺️NlC, is the leader of the S@t@ nyc cuIt where he lives on that island.



For starters for example, he is massively promoted on infowars and in media, selling his books in stores all around the world, and never sued by anyone. He has a special govern-ment card he shows to police, in case he gets in trouble during "demonstrations".



He filters out that there are millions upon millions of shapeshƴfters among all poIiticians and people in all levels of society, in every country. He wouldn't even mention the important Hampstead case in London, or Pizzagate with massive evidence.



He is BFFs with other F3masonyz s@t@ nyzts like Russell Brand and Jim Carrey, when we know all HellinWeird movies and music-videos (Katy Perry) are made just for Mind-Control. Icke even brags in an interview how similar he and Carrey actually are. Jim Carrey being a leader of S@t@ nyc Church in Cali.



He also fully supports other C l A Psy-Ops like Assange and Snowden. Wiki"leaks" only writes a few things that is obvious and already out there anyway.



Icke said there were no virus, but wouldn't explain it's all A.l. NAN0technoIogy, first put into people by their fake "Tests", activated and run by 5G, and now put into all types of commercial food and drinks.



He also always talks for hours upon hours of basically nonsense, with overload of stuff too, like his books, so you won't have time to listen to other information or even research anything from him, and making people think that all is love.



He was chosen to expose the royaIs since internet came, before any vitnessed started talking, so he could be the leader.



It's always about him also, using his name everywhere, just like other s@t@ nyzts do: Trymp, EviI Must, Zuckabuck, BiII Gates, WaIt Disney etc.



Icke promoted on TV This Morning, watch the end from 10:44:

youtube.com/watch?v=LkQWjZD9Tf4



I used to follow a very kind and wise guy online who used to stalk lcke, confront him, and post clips of him online. That guy got sadly murd ered too. Icke and his connections (meaning all of them), are extremely dangerous, and love tor ture and murd ering, all addicted to Adren 0chr 0me. 💯



C l A Psy-0p Kerry Cassidy, from Project Camelot by C l A (still to this day pushing Q and Trymp and shƴtte, lol 🤭), honor lcke by giving him the F3maso nyc handshake. Look how carefully she looks at their hands, to do it correctly. 💯