BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Saint News 1/5/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 6 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We'll talk about corruption and dirty practices in the field of healthcare. And are aliens real? Are they from another planet? Are they fallen angels? Short, sweet, and to the point, I got some Quickies for you. Gregg Braden talks about the scientific evidence disproving human evolution from primates--we were created. We'll talk about magic mushrooms in the X Files. I have a few Top Stories for the home stretch and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


DOGE is looking like it might actually succeed.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1874085600669663641


What are y’all doing for MLK day 2025?

https://x.com/chadojackson/status/1870886375228367057


Steven Greer

https://x.com/bennibennasi01/status/1875116026503029016


The alien radio frequency is now being heard in Mexico.

https://x.com/t_paranorm_chic/status/1874946642773946826


They are now arresting parents who try to rescue their children from Muslim Grooming gangs in The UK.

https://x.com/RealDonKeith/status/1874945030609064282


Social media account dedicated to raising awareness of American Health Insurance Companies denying patients

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1874947063735025837


Exclusive! Learn How UN-Sponsored Global Pandemics Are Designed To Create A Post-Industrial World And 90% Human Depopulation

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1873819124910219566


Las Vegas man claims he can summon UFOs on command

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1873532718497370455


Are Aliens Fallen Angels? You won't believe who thinks so. My full documentary

https://x.com/TUPACABRA2/status/1866277592976035892


Gregg Braden lays out his theory that suggests humans did not gradually evolve over thousands of years

https://x.com/JonesDanny/status/1868754722380747051


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

Keywords
trumpnewscomedypoliticsscienceangelaliendeep statepodcastvaccinemusicdemonwar2025healthcare2024musk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy