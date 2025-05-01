This Saint News 1/5/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: We'll talk about corruption and dirty practices in the field of healthcare. And are aliens real? Are they from another planet? Are they fallen angels? Short, sweet, and to the point, I got some Quickies for you. Gregg Braden talks about the scientific evidence disproving human evolution from primates--we were created. We'll talk about magic mushrooms in the X Files. I have a few Top Stories for the home stretch and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.
DOGE is looking like it might actually succeed.
https://x.com/profstonge/status/1874085600669663641
What are y’all doing for MLK day 2025?
https://x.com/chadojackson/status/1870886375228367057
Steven Greer
https://x.com/bennibennasi01/status/1875116026503029016
The alien radio frequency is now being heard in Mexico.
https://x.com/t_paranorm_chic/status/1874946642773946826
They are now arresting parents who try to rescue their children from Muslim Grooming gangs in The UK.
https://x.com/RealDonKeith/status/1874945030609064282
Social media account dedicated to raising awareness of American Health Insurance Companies denying patients
https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1874947063735025837
Exclusive! Learn How UN-Sponsored Global Pandemics Are Designed To Create A Post-Industrial World And 90% Human Depopulation
https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1873819124910219566
Las Vegas man claims he can summon UFOs on command
https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1873532718497370455
Are Aliens Fallen Angels? You won't believe who thinks so. My full documentary
https://x.com/TUPACABRA2/status/1866277592976035892
Gregg Braden lays out his theory that suggests humans did not gradually evolve over thousands of years
https://x.com/JonesDanny/status/1868754722380747051
