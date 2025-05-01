This Saint News 1/5/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt





This week: We'll talk about corruption and dirty practices in the field of healthcare. And are aliens real? Are they from another planet? Are they fallen angels? Short, sweet, and to the point, I got some Quickies for you. Gregg Braden talks about the scientific evidence disproving human evolution from primates--we were created. We'll talk about magic mushrooms in the X Files. I have a few Top Stories for the home stretch and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.





DOGE is looking like it might actually succeed.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1874085600669663641





What are y’all doing for MLK day 2025?

https://x.com/chadojackson/status/1870886375228367057





Steven Greer

https://x.com/bennibennasi01/status/1875116026503029016





The alien radio frequency is now being heard in Mexico.

https://x.com/t_paranorm_chic/status/1874946642773946826





They are now arresting parents who try to rescue their children from Muslim Grooming gangs in The UK.

https://x.com/RealDonKeith/status/1874945030609064282





Social media account dedicated to raising awareness of American Health Insurance Companies denying patients

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1874947063735025837





Exclusive! Learn How UN-Sponsored Global Pandemics Are Designed To Create A Post-Industrial World And 90% Human Depopulation

https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1873819124910219566





Las Vegas man claims he can summon UFOs on command

https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1873532718497370455





Are Aliens Fallen Angels? You won't believe who thinks so. My full documentary

https://x.com/TUPACABRA2/status/1866277592976035892





Gregg Braden lays out his theory that suggests humans did not gradually evolve over thousands of years

https://x.com/JonesDanny/status/1868754722380747051





#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews