Millions of fake Christians are trying to get healing without obeying God's original Bible verses!!!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2023). Millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, Jezebel worshippers” “men’s pants cross-dressers” “10% illegal tithe income tax thieves” crazy lunatic religious Christian hordes are trying to get healed by their Charismatic church’s kundalini serpent spirit, while they redefine hundreds of Bible verses to worship hundreds of fake foreign gods and the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump. They do not obey God’s Word, and hate the hundreds of original Bible verses, but they want healing from God. It is like the parable of the stupid wife who wants her husband’s money, but hates her husband, and has a sexual relationship with another man. This is extreme stupidity by “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes. Satan Lucifer’s pastors’ theology is a curse of the devil that will make humans sick and die, while a real Christian will not only survive getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons and assassination attempts every day but become stronger and healthier every time they receive assassination attempts by loyalty to God and loyalty to his Word who is Christ. Do not believe your pastors’ redefined Bible verses that sow fear & unbelief & doubt & cowardice & hiding in fear & condoning evil in silence & traitor mentalities, because every single pastor betrayed us real Christians and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves and abandoned us to fight alone by myself against the millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins and world rulers and fallen angels and Draco Empire space fleet, since they did not want to get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day. Instead, if you are a real Christian samurai warrior of Christ, then believe in God and his original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, and banzai charge the millions of professional assassins, and expose their black nobility families bosses and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ names & identities & organizations & secrets & crimes & methods & plans & activities, so that they will frantically come to try to kill you and slaughter your families, then you will be healed and become super healthy. This is the key to getting healthy: make them try to kill you and make you sick by constantly infecting you with their flesh-eating bacteria HIV biochemical weapons and NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury. Then, you will become more destructive to them, and they will instead all get destroyed, along with their devil and NWO. This is the Word of God. The more they attack, the more they will get destroyed. This is the original Bible verses that the cowardly traitor pastors redefined. This is why these Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s pants cross-dressers” “10% income tax thief” pastors get killed immediately if they speak the truth, because they are fake Christians and female rebellion demon spirit filled rebels and idolaters and God-haters, who hate God’s original Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine