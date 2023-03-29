Putin’s Army decimates U.S.-made HIMARS, GLSDB bomb in Ukraine; Russia ramps up ammo production

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian forces say they repelled a Ukrainian strike from U.S.-made HIMARS in Luhansk. The Russian forces claimed they thwarted Ukrainian bid to deliver multiple HIMARS strikes against Russian troop positions near Svatovo by using 300v4 surface-to-air missile systems. They also said they intercepted a GLSDB smart munition for the first time in the battlefield. Watch this video for more updates from the battlefield.
Mirrored - Hindustan Times