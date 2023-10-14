50 Israeli soldiers with transport helicopter blown up by Palestinian fighters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
50 Israeli soldiers in a Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion transport helicopter were blown up by Palestinian fighters over Be'eri settlement, which was planned to come to Gaza border. Sea Stallion was initially hit by small arms fire, forced to land and ATGM was fired which destroyed the aircraft and all the soldiers died.
https://southfront.press/israel-lost-helicopter-special-forces-group-in-first-day-of-hamas-attack-photos/
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY