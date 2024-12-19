Trump Drops The Hammer At Press Conference

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was so nice to hear President Trump at a presser again; cannot wait for four years of it to come. In this episode, I'll discuss the horrific tragedy in Madison yesterday, and the disgusting left's reaction to it before the bodies were even cold.
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information.
https://bonginoreport.com/
Find official Dan Bongino Show merch at store.bongino.com
Please subscribe to the podcast at:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t
000
Soundcloud:
https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino