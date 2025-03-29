BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Realm of the Dead (2004, Playstation 2)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 5 months ago

Realm of the Dead (known as Neverland Saga Zero in Taiwan and Bakuen Kakusei - Neverland Senki Zero in Japan) is a beat'em up developed by Idea Factory and Xpec Entertainment, and published by British company Midas Interactive Entertainment (in Europe and Australia) and Idea Factory (in Japan).

You can choose between three different characters to play. The game has some RPG elements, as the characters have different stats and level up by gaining experience. You can also equipment like rings, gauntlets or amulets, and level up the equipment or your weapons by spending points you score during the game. There are two basic attacks (weak and strong) which can be chained for combos, and a special attacks which requires a gauge to be filled. The gauge fills up when you hit enemies. There is also a block, and you can collect items and use them during combat. This includes health potions, antidotes and different kinds of bombs.

Keywords
playstation 2beatemupidead factoryxpec entertainmentmidas interactive entertainment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy