Our Genocide Is Their Entertainment Examining Israel s Disgusting Pro-Torture Justification (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder at:-

https://youtu.be/BnjQfHK5YmQ?si=KoNQqRCPjBv1uQiQ

Aug 9, 2024 #SamSeder #EmmaVigeland #MajorityReport

Diana Buttu, Palestinian analyst and former legal advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization, discusses the recent unrest in Israel after Israeli soldiers were detained for allegedly assaulting Palestinian prisoners.

https://x.com/dianabuttu





Diana Buttu and Emma then step right into the continuing horrors unfolding in Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine, parsing through the evolving story on the public and political backlash to Israel’s attempt to detain and question 9 soldiers alleged of gang-raping captives, and looking at the massive scale of Israel’s torture camp where this took place. Next, Buttu walks through the expansive reports on Israel’s torture regime against Palestinians, with a particular focus on its motive of pure revenge and dehumanization, before briefly touching on the Israeli government/military’s tacit acceptance of the fascist violence erupting against them.





Watch the Majority Report live Monday–Friday at 12 p.m. EST on YouTube OR listen via daily podcast at http://www.Majority.FM





https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm





#SamSeder #EmmaVigeland #MajorityReport #politics #news





Support the show by becoming a member: https://www.fans.fm/majority/join





Get all your MR merch at our store: https://www.shop.majorityreportradio.com





Gift a Majority Report subscription here: https://www.fans.fm/majority/gift





Subscribe to the AMQuickie newsletter here: https://www.am-quickie.ghost.io/





Join the Majority Report Discord! http://www.majoritydiscord.com/





Get the free Majority Report App!: http://www.majority.fm/app





CHECK OUT MORE from the MR crew:

Matt Binder DOOMED https://www.youtube.com/MattBinder

Brandon Sutton https://www.patreon.com/ExpandTheDiscourse

Emma Vigeland https://www.youtube.com/ESVNShow

Matt Lech LEFT RECKONING https://www.youtube.com/LeftReckoning





OTHER LINKS:

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/themajorityreport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MajorityReport

Twitter: https://x.com/MajorityFM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/majorityreport.fm/



