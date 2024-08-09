Our Genocide Is Their Entertainment Examining Israel s Disgusting Pro-Torture Justification (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder at:-
https://youtu.be/BnjQfHK5YmQ?si=KoNQqRCPjBv1uQiQ
Aug 9, 2024 #SamSeder #EmmaVigeland #MajorityReport
Diana Buttu, Palestinian analyst and former legal advisor to the Palestine Liberation Organization, discusses the recent unrest in Israel after Israeli soldiers were detained for allegedly assaulting Palestinian prisoners.
Diana Buttu and Emma then step right into the continuing horrors unfolding in Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestine, parsing through the evolving story on the public and political backlash to Israel’s attempt to detain and question 9 soldiers alleged of gang-raping captives, and looking at the massive scale of Israel’s torture camp where this took place. Next, Buttu walks through the expansive reports on Israel’s torture regime against Palestinians, with a particular focus on its motive of pure revenge and dehumanization, before briefly touching on the Israeli government/military’s tacit acceptance of the fascist violence erupting against them.
