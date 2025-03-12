💥 Iskander strike on the Druzhba Hotel in Krivoy Rog

As we know from all the previous times, "hotel" in these cases is usually an euthemism for "merc base"

Adding:

Arms deliveries to Ukraine via the Yasenka hub in Poland have returned to previous levels, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported.

A week ago, Tusk said that American supplies to Kiev had stopped going through this hub.

Adding:

Ukrainian General in Charge of “North” Group Resigns Amid Russian Breakthrough

Lieutenant General Dmytro Krasilnikov, commander of Ukraine’s “North” operational group, has announced his resignation.

Krasilnikov told the media that he was dismissed by Syrsky on March 7—just before Russian forces broke through Ukrainian defenses in the Kursk region via a gas pipeline route, leading to the collapse of the frontline in that sector.

However, he stated that he was not given a specific reason for his dismissal.