Iranian Freedom Fighter: National Council of Resistance on Repression & Extremism w/ Shahin Gobade

Shahin Gobadi, a freedom fighter with the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), joins the program to expose what’s truly happening inside Iran. He shares powerful insight into the brutal realities faced by everyday citizens—from widespread human rights abuses and the violent suppression of women, to mass executions carried out by Iran’s extremist leadership.

Gobadi also discusses the NCRI’s mission and why their movement is uniquely positioned to help bring long-term peace and stability to the Middle East. This episode is a rare look behind the curtain of a nation in crisis—and the courageous resistance fighting to liberate it.

Learn more and follow their work at NCR-Iran.org.

