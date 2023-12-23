Freedomofspeech1111 Ernesto Olguin 09/11/2023 50 videos deleted from my account with joshwhoTV youtube is not the only platform deleting videos. Fascist dictatorships start when freedom of speech is destroyed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.