Larry Johnson - IDF is all babies army, Israel never beat experienced armies like Hamas, Hezbollah
234 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Mirrored - Quynh Quynh
Mirrored - Quynh Quynh
Keywords
hamaslarry johnsonhezbollahidf
