Live Chat with Paul; -181- You're BLOCKED + more UFO vids analysis + Shills promote Parrot Balloons

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Viral shill UFO vids analysis + Drama and more

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:05:00] (1d) Paul talks Night Owls and Aliens!

[00:09:30] (2) Topic Begins = Sarfatti posts about a Oil Rig UFO which

Paul says is clearly a hoax/stage.. and explains what it is.

[00:25:35] (2b) Paul applies filters to look for clues of power lines

[00:31;00] (2c) Paul looks for past comparison videos of suspended lights

where cable is not seen even in daytime photos and look UFO-like.. but has

trouble finding the one he wanted.

[00:56:56] (3) James Fox caught again making claims he will provide evidence

and doe NOT!

[01:01:00] (4) Mick West is a tosser and another guy is a thorn in his side on

navy videos not being a dam distant Jet espc the 2004 tic tac backed up

by Witness accounts (pilots)

[01:05:00] (5) Brandon Fugal replied to me.. hes been silent for years cos

I debunk each episode.. but I told him about my alien contact and

he didnt report to his feed like he should if hes honestly wanting answers

about ufos and aliens!

[01:11:00] (5b) Quartz Crystal if rubbed can cause a flash.. so what other

properties could be underground at Skinwalker ranch?

[01:22:00] (5c) Paul says no one else like him and lack of support he

can not see the point of doing the channel any more.. UFOLOGY is broken

[01:24:00] (5d) Silent fast moving Helicopter how it could watch over

skinwalker and they wont hear it

[01:29:00] (5e) Back to Mick West debate.. Paul questions which video

was not a balloon. could Kirkpatrick be mixing up go fast with gimbal here?

[01:34:20] (6) Dumb UFO twitter folks still cant tell a UAP is 100 percent a balloon

even with my clear pattern matching analysis!

[01:44:00] (6b) Pauls video analysis of Meta-POD as its called by shills

[02:15:00] (7) Joe Firmage arrest for crime and fraud

[02:23:00] (8) Side Chat catch up - finally donation from pilled members

and some comments!

[02:36:00] (9) Paul comments on his universe inside universe theory

[02:3700] (10) GUFON lies and outed facts on wikipedia Paul proves

him wrong again with some research

[03:00:00] (11) UFOofinterest check his latest posts as

does more viral UK rag and twitter cgi debunks now

[03:09:00] (12) Paul going to dentist going to cost $1000 perhaps

[03:10:00] (13) Look over thirdphaseofmoon new BS non Alien craft

videos leftover from last week!

[03:12:00] (13b) Fish NEMO balloon in shadow (not bunch) rest just

repeated / recycled crap we debunked previous weeks!





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









