Live Chat with Paul; -181- You're BLOCKED + more UFO vids analysis + Shills promote Parrot Balloons

Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! Viral shill UFO vids analysis + Drama and more
[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits
[00:05:00] (1d) Paul talks Night Owls and Aliens!
[00:09:30] (2) Topic Begins = Sarfatti posts about a Oil Rig UFO which
Paul says is clearly a hoax/stage.. and explains what it is.
[00:25:35] (2b) Paul applies filters to look for clues of power lines
[00:31;00] (2c) Paul looks for past comparison videos of suspended lights
where cable is not seen even in daytime photos and look UFO-like.. but has
trouble finding the one he wanted.
[00:56:56] (3) James Fox caught again making claims he will provide evidence
and doe NOT!
[01:01:00] (4) Mick West is a tosser and another guy is a thorn in his side on
navy videos not being a dam distant Jet espc the 2004 tic tac backed up
by Witness accounts (pilots)
[01:05:00] (5) Brandon Fugal replied to me.. hes been silent for years cos
I debunk each episode.. but I told him about my alien contact and
he didnt report to his feed like he should if hes honestly wanting answers
about ufos and aliens!
[01:11:00] (5b) Quartz Crystal if rubbed can cause a flash.. so what other
properties could be underground at Skinwalker ranch?
[01:22:00] (5c) Paul says no one else like him and lack of support he
can not see the point of doing the channel any more.. UFOLOGY is broken
[01:24:00] (5d) Silent fast moving Helicopter how it could watch over
skinwalker and they wont hear it
[01:29:00] (5e) Back to Mick West debate.. Paul questions which video
was not a balloon. could Kirkpatrick be mixing up go fast with gimbal here?
[01:34:20] (6) Dumb UFO twitter folks still cant tell a UAP is 100 percent a balloon
even with my clear pattern matching analysis!
[01:44:00] (6b) Pauls video analysis of Meta-POD as its called by shills
[02:15:00] (7) Joe Firmage arrest for crime and fraud
[02:23:00] (8) Side Chat catch up - finally donation from pilled members
and some comments!
[02:36:00] (9) Paul comments on his universe inside universe theory
[02:3700] (10) GUFON lies and outed facts on wikipedia Paul proves
him wrong again with some research
[03:00:00] (11) UFOofinterest check his latest posts as
does more viral UK rag and twitter cgi debunks now
[03:09:00] (12) Paul going to dentist going to cost $1000 perhaps
[03:10:00] (13) Look over thirdphaseofmoon new BS non Alien craft
videos leftover from last week!
[03:12:00] (13b) Fish NEMO balloon in shadow (not bunch) rest just
repeated / recycled crap we debunked previous weeks!
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
