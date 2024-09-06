Question My Integrity?!?

"In the last couple of weeks, you have repeatedly reiterated your stance that you don't believe in a soul or any other sort of divine essence that could be "dug out" or set free and give people the ability to change. Yet empirical evidence shows that you spend an enormous amount of time talking to people attempting to do just that — showing them the parts of themselves that have been hurt and giving them the tools to protect and nurture those parts in order to heal and improve their lives. You have also repeatedly used phrases such as "selling your soul to the devil", "soul murder", etc.





"Isn't that evidence that you actually DO believe in a soul (even if perhaps it is not immortal and can be damaged beyond repair or somehow sold for material profit) or some similar construct? Because otherwise, it would seem to imply that all of your work is merely entertainment..."









"Hi Stefan, thanks for the forum and time you give to the community, you’ve helped tremendously over the years. I’ll do my best to support more of your good works when I’m financially better able. Onwards, my question is what constitutes a genuine or acceptable apology from a parent to a child regarding verbal and physical abuse sustained during the childhood? for example hypothetically would a simple “I’m sorry” cover it? if genuine or would you see it necessary for a more detailed and context based apology? If this has been asked and answered before, feel free to skip if so, and thanks again!"









"Hi Stef, I’ve been thinking recently about the idea of living a life guided by rational and moral principles at which point the question emerges. What does it mean to be rational? I think you have done some great work on elaborating on what it means to be moral, but I still find myself unsure about rationality (perhaps due to my lack of research).





"As such here is my question. Is it rational for parents to hit their children? If rationality is seen as behaving in such a way that you make a perceived outcome more likely, are parents acting rationally in this case? If what they want is their children’s obedience, or to socialise their children to be able to fit into the world as it is, is it irrational for them to hit their children?"





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





NOW AVAILABLE FOR SUBSCRIBERS: MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING' - AND THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI AND AUDIOBOOK!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022