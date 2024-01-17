Create New Account
Did we not speak Loud and Clear in Iowa
Well if you listen to the left wing News outlets you would think people in Iowa wasn’t actually expressing Americans Voices about what we want and who we want for President. Instead of listening to us they took it upon themselves to censorship us so others can’t hear us. 

