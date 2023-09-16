The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 188 - Rev 13:7 Impasse!

In this video, I want to address a false perception that many people, including professing believers, ascribe to. It is the belief that history has seen many disruptions or ruptures in its course of progress since the beginning, and that the current world pandemic event is just another blip on the screen or bump in the road. I hear people saying this all the time. It is ALARMING! Multiple virus and pandemic events through the 20th century have primed this notion. The Jesuits planned it that way. The Romans have been training people to believe that “Better Days” always Lie ahead! People believe in an unending FUTURE! It is unbiblical. ALL THINGS END! My Video No.97 titled “A Synopsis Of Endings” deals with this. I urge you to watch it.

The whole Bible is devoted to the idea of God’s Kingdom coming onto the Earth. This false idea perpetuates the idea that history never ends, and that man continues to evolve toward a golden New Age. God’s Kingdom is dangerously deferred forever in many people’s minds. I have touched on this subject a few times in this series of videos. This idea fostered in the writings of secular revisionist historians is an ILLUSION, just one of many ILLUSIONS created by the Jesuit Order to distract people from the truth. It has worked with stunning success. This idea creates False HOPE and is just one of many False HOPES that people cling to, including Science as savior and a False Rapture “Rescue” event that isn’t Biblical.

WHY IS IT THAT SO MANY CAN'T SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING?

WORLD EVENTS CLEARLY POINT TO THE END OF ALL THINGS!

TWO KINGDOMS ARE COLLIDING FOR THE LAST TIME!

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com