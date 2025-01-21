BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Wildfire Investigators Uncover Vast Network Of Child Trafficking Tunnels Beneath Hollywood
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
8
1380 views • 7 months ago

Breaking news shakes the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to its core: wildfire investigators have uncovered a vast subterranean tunnel network beneath Los Angeles. This labyrinth of hidden passages, allegedly tied to a sinister child trafficking operation, has been linked to some of Hollywood’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

According to investigators, these tunnels connect A-list celebrities’ mansions to a main artery stretching through Hollywood and Pacific Palisades. Even more disturbing, branches of this network reportedly held dozens of children—some rescued alive, others tragically not.

As the mainstream media scrambles to cover up the discovery and distract the public, we’re here to uncover the chilling truths they don’t want you to hear.

Receive up to $7,500 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
hollywoodsatanismchild traffickingwildfirespedophile ringelite pedophiliadiddyhollywood tunnels
