What Does It Mean to Have a Pure Heart in a Dirty World?

In this powerful episode of Let’s Talk, Pastor Roderick Webster dives deep into one of Jesus' most profound teachings:

“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” — Matthew 5.8



But what does it really mean to be pure in heart in a world filled with temptation, distraction, and brokenness? And how can we experience consistent happiness — not just on Sundays, but every day?



Join Pastor Webster as he unpacks:

The true Biblical meaning of a “pure heart”

Why happiness and holiness go hand-in-hand

How sin begins in the heart before it shows in behavior

Practical examples of how unclean thoughts corrupt our lives

What David, Solomon, and Jesus all taught about heart purity



