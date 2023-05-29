Boostered 💉💉💉 Japanese politician gets cancer from it and admits it kills your immune system.

🇯🇵 Member Of The Japanese Parliament Kazuhiro Haraguchi: My Disease Is Listed In The Database Of Reported Cases Of The Covid mRNA 'Vaccine'



"I am not sure whether there is a causal link between my blood cancer and the vaccine. However, according to the doctor, my immune system which malfunctioned around the time I received my third dose of vaccine caused my cells to turn into terrorist cells and produced the cancer."



"Those who promote vaccines try to discourage me from listening to anyone who suggests that vaccine is the cause of the disease. However, my disease is listed in the database of reported cases of vaccine injuries."





