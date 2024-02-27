BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Egypt Builds A TRUMP WALL To Keep Palestinians Out
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
29 views • 02/27/2024

When Palestinians make their way to the far south end of Palestine hoping to get into Egypt, they have found that Egypt has built multiple walls keeping Palestinians out of their country. The Egyptians were able to Build That Wall in less than 2 months. The reason that Palestinians are not welcome anywhere in the Arab world is because they destroy everywhere they go. When Palestinians moved into Lebanon, they absolutely decimated Lebanese culture and the Lebanese way of life.


Palestinians should never be brought into any civilized society because they do not understand what being civilized really is. It is unfortunate that they behave this way but nobody is making them behave this way however everybody who has a brain in their head and has experience with them is keeping them out of their nations. It is about time North America does the exact same thing.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me


BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston


Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston


