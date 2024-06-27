⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 June 2024)

▫️This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by long-range sea-based precision weaponry, Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles at the Ukrainian airfield infrastructure, where Western-made aircraft were planned to be stored.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.





▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd, 57th mechanised brigades, 113th, 125th, 127th territorial defence brigades near Volchansk, Neskuchnoye, and Lipsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 190 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 21st, and 115th mechanised brigades near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka (Kharkov region), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 63th Mechanised Brigade was repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 585 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

Four AFU artillery ammunition depots, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station, and one reconnaissance radar station were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade and 46th Airmobile Brigade near Kurakhovo and Konstantinovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 640 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer were eliminated.

Five AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Novgorodskoye and Toretsk (DPR).

Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 23rd, 41st, 31st, 68th mechanised brigades, and 95th Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 345 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade and 17th National Guard Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 115 UKR troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th and 37th marines brigades near Dneprovskoye, Tokaryovka, and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 Ukrainian troops and 13 motor vehicles.



In the course of counter-battery warfare, three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 117 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down two MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force, 62 unmanned aerial vehicles, four U.S.-made Patriot air defence guided missiles, and two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles.



📊 In total, 615 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,704 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 air defence missile systems, 16,439 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,356 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,963 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,008 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.