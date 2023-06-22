© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. WAR HAWKS PASS RESOLUTION DEMANDING LONG-RANGE MISSILES FOR UKRAINIAN STRIKE ON RUSSIA https://www.trunews.com/stream/u-s-war-hawks-pass-resolution-demanding-long-range-missiles-for-ukrainian-strike-on-russia
Led by Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted today to encourage the Biden Administration to promptly ship long range missiles to Ukraine. Yesterday Russia’s defense minister General Shogui warned that America and Great Britain would be dragged into the war if Ukraine strikes Russian territory with Western long range missiles. He said Russia would respond by attacking decision making centers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/21/23