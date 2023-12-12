Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Immune Supporting Green Soup
channel image
Health Ranger Store
514 Subscribers
Shop now
895 views
Published 2 months ago

Immune Supporting Green Soup


1 cup HRS Freeze-Dried Organic Chopped Kale

1/4 tsp HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground

Pinch HRS Organic Ground Black Pepper

2 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 onion

1 large leek

Handful parsley

2 garlic cloves

1 broccoli

3 cups of any stock

1 cup HRS Organic Coconut Milk Powder or HRS Organic Heavy Cream Powder


1. Chop up all vegetables.

2. Heat olive oil in a large pot, and saute the chopped vegetables

3. Add in stock.

4. Transfer everything to a blender. Add in coconut milk or heavy cream. 

5. Add in salt and pepper. Blend the soup until smooth. Enjoy!




Keywords
health benefitsrecipesuperfoodwellnesscookinghealthy livinggood foodfoodie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket