SEE WHAT COSTA RICAN ANTS CAN DO!

Just as I finished my cup of coffee, this strange event caught my eye. A gecko had died but was still stuck to the side of a metal support beam. The ants have begun cannibalizing this creature and this is something I have seen multiple times so I thought I would share.
As soon as ants come across dead lizards and insects, they go to town and rip them apart. A lot of people joke about how easy it is to get rid of a human body here just by throwing it in the jungle and letting the ants eat it. Gross but interesting.
