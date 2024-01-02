⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 January 2024)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike with high-precision long-range weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine that carried out orders for the production of missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and repair of weapons and military hardware in Kiev and its suburbs, as well as storage sites for missiles, ammunition, and aircraft weapons supplied to the Kiev regime by Western countries. The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces, ground-attack aircraft, helicopters, and artillery repelled six attacks launched by the assault groups of the 21st, 60th, 115th mechanised, and 95th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Sinkovka and Terny (Kharkov region).

The units of the 4th tank, 14th, 44th mechanised brigades and the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit close to Petropavlovka, Vishnyovoye, and Peschanoye (Kharkov region).

As a result, over 115 troops, three tanks, nine motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system,and one D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces supported by artillery and aviation inflicted fire damage on clusters of manpower and military hardware of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade, 5th National Guard Brigade, 100th and 125th Territorial Defenсe Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy's losses amounted to 90 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, as well as one D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the coordinated actions of the Yug Group of Forces, strikes of Operational-Tactical Aviation, and artillery fire repelled the enemy's attack close to Artyomovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).Units of the 42nd mechanised, 46th airmobile, 80th air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade were hit close to Andreyevka, Bogdanovka, Georgiyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).The total enemy losses amounted to 300 troops killed and wounded, three tanks, one infantry fighting vehicle, three pick-up trucks, and 19 motor vehicles.In addition, during the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops struck one U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two Giatsint-B howitzers, one D-20 gun, one D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made M119 towed howitzer, and one Rapira ATGM system.Ammunition depots of the 27th rocket artillery and 47th mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were obliterated close to Lysovka and Zhelannoye (Donetsk People's Republic).▫️ In South-Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, supported by air strikes & artillery fire, struck the manpower and military hardware of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the AFs of UKR & the 128th Territorial DEF Brigade close to Novomikhailovka & Staromayorskoye (DPR).The daily losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 140 troops, 3 motor vehicles.

During the counter-battery warfare, the RU troops hit 2 U.S.-made M777 artill systs, 3 self-propelled artill systs (2 U.S.-made M109 Paladin & 1 Polish-made Krab), 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artill syst & 1 D-20 gun. ▫️ In Zaporozhye direct, units of the RU GOFs repelled 1 attack launched by assault groups of the 117th Mechd Brig of the AFs of UKR N of Novoprokopovka (Zaporozhye reg) & also inflicted fire damage on the 33rd, 65th Mechd, 82nd Air Assault & 128th Mountain Assault brigs of the AFs of UKR close to Verbovoye & Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).The enemy's losses amounted to more than 50 troops, 2 armored fighting vehicls, 2 motor vehicles, 2 D-30 howitzers & 1 D-20 howitzer. ▫️ In Kherson direct, as a result of coordinated actions of the Dnepr GOFs & systematic fire exposure, up to 20 troops of the AFs of UKR, 3 motor vehicles, & 1 D-30 howitzer were neutralised during the day.

OPl-Tactical & Army aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops & Artillery of the AFs of the RU FED have hit 112 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower & hardware in 137 areas. Russia's AD systs have intercepted 11 HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles during the day.

▫️ Moreover, 34 Ukrainian UAVs were shot down close to Pologi, Gulyai Pole, Basan (Zaporozhye region), Lisichansk, Kremennaya, Svatovo (LPR), Vodyanoye and Panteleymonovka (DPR).📊In total, 565 airplanes & 263 helicopters, 10,352 UAVs, 445 AD missile systs, 14,434 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,194 combat vehicles equipped w MLRS, 7,611 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 16,976 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.



