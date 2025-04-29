BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bankers vs the West, Secret Underground Bases, and the Oncoming Extinction Event - Catherine Fitts, Tucker Carlson - full episode
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
11
Download MP3
Share
Report
2990 views • 4 months ago

Catherine Fitts: Bankers vs. the West, Secret Underground Bases, and the Oncoming Extinction Event. April 28, 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8pA2TDXtew&t=154s

Former Bush administration official Catherine Austin Fitts on how America’s leaders gave up on the country in the 1990s, began stealing trillions and built a digital prison to control the population.

Paid partnerships:

SimpliSafe: Visit https://simplisafe.com/TUCKER to claim 50% off & your first month free.

Eight Sleep: Get $350 off the Pod 4 Ultra at https://EightSleep.com/Tucker

PureTalk: Go to https://PureTalk.com/Tucker to make the switch

#TuckerCarlson #CatherineAustinFitts #centralbankdigitalcurrency #banking #finance #apocalypse #AI #space #debt #housingcrisis #inflation #money #news #politics #podcast

Chapters:

0:00 Introduction

1:11 The Attempts to Control the World’s Currency

12:09 The Two Things That Lead to Inflation

16:17 Central Bankers vs. the West

25:01 What You Should Know About the Bank of International Settlements

29:48 The Banker’s Plan to Conquer Space

32:27 Are We Approaching an Extinction Event?

35:57 Secret Underground Bases All Across the US

44:49 The Government’s Secret Energy Sources

56:42 Who Are the Masterminds Behind the Central Banks?

58:26 The Real Reason American Universities Are Failing

1:06:25 The Global Depopulation Plan

1:13:20 The Housing Crisis

1:24:40 How to Stay Joyful in Dark Times

1:25:37 The Missing $21 Trillion

1:30:30 America’s Debt Is a Symptom of Something Much Bigger

1:39:36 Global Money Laundering

1:45:06 Where Can People Learn More About This?

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy